Choco Mucho's Cheng out with torn ACL

MANILA, Philippines -- The Choco Mucho Flying Titans’ Des Cheng will be out for the rest of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference after sustaining a torn ACL.

“Management will ensure that Des is given the best possible treatment and medical care in order to get her back in fighting form,” it added.With the spiker expected to miss a significant amount of time, Choco Mucho will look to continuously get offensive output from Sisi Rondina and Isa Molde.

