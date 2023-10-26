Choco Mucho ends 5-game losing skid against Cignal

Sisi Rondina churned out 18 points and 10 excellent digs to lead the Flying Titans, whose last win over the HD Spikers was on April 6, 2022 when they took Game One in the Open Conference battle for the bronze in a best-of-3 series.

Thang Ponce came through defensively and logged 18 digs for Choco Mucho, which notched its second straight win after dropping its first game of the current conference.The ever-steady Ces Molina registered 11 points and four digs to pace the HD Spikers who fell to 1-2.

Creamline bench overwhelms GerflorCreamline displayed its intimidating bench depth as it overpowered a hapless Gerflor, 25-15, 25-12, 25-10, Thursday to seize the solo lead in the Premier Volleyball League All Filipino Conference at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City. Read more ⮕

