Choco Mucho bucks Des Cheng loss, snaps 5-game skid against longtime tormentor Cignal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STEPPING UP. Choco Mucho spiker Isa Molde attempts an attack over the Cignal defense in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Choco Mucho kept its foot on the gas to start the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference, finally solving Cignal’s puzzle in a statement sweep, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City on Thursday, October 26.

With the win, the Flying Titans not only rose to a 2-1 record, but also snapped a five-game skid against the HD Spikers dating back to April 6, 2022 in the 2022 Open Conference bronze medal series. Sisi Rondina once again led the potent Choco Mucho offense with 18 points off 16 attacks and 2 aces, while Kat Tolentino – in her first full game of the conference as a starter – added 14 points off 11 hits. headtopics.com

Reserve open spiker Isa Molde, meanwhile, filled in admirably after starter Des Cheng suffered a non-contact injury early in the second set, tallying 11 points off the bench in just two frames played. Putting their worries for Cheng in the backseat, the Flying Titans quickly rallied to the two-set lead and even fired off an 8-3 start in the third to set the tone down the stretch.Choco Mucho star spiker Des Cheng goes down in noticeable pain after a likely bad landing and is helped off the Ynares Antipolo court.

Hiked by clutch back-to-back block touch challenges on Molde and Maddie Madayag, Choco Mucho comfortably broke away in the game’s twilight, 23-16, before a Tolentino ace and Molde crosscourt kill sealed the Titans’ second straight win for the new conference. headtopics.com