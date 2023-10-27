Chip maker Intel beats earnings expectations as it pursues rivals

US chip giant Intel on Thursday said it made more money that expected in the recently ended quarter as it continued to invest in a “geographically balanced” supply chain.“We delivered a standout third quarter, underscored by across-the-board progress on our process and product roadmaps; agreements with new foundry customers, and momentum as we bring AI everywhere,” said Intel chief executive Pat Gelsinger.

Net income tallied $300 million, compared with $1 billion profit in the same period in 2022, earnings figures showed. Intel has been working to catch up with rivals, especially Nvidia, when it comes to powerful chips needed to handle the computing demands of artificial intelligence.Intel touted investments being made in chip production facilities with an aim of creating a “geographically balanced, secure, resilient supply chain.”

Earlier this year, Intel announced it will spend $25 billion on a new plant in Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling it the country’s single largest foreign investment. Intel has been operating in Israel since the 1970s with development centers and a production site that employ some 12,000 people, the finance ministry said. headtopics.com

Gelsinger said Intel teams have kept operations going and factory expansion efforts going despite the war between Israel and Hamas.

