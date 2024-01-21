Chinese ships spotted in West Philippine Sea in major maritime militia rotation

At least 27 Chinese ships were monitored in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) in what a maritime security expert said was a 'major maritime militia rotation' by Beijing, just days after the Philippines and China agreed to ease tensions in the region through diplomacy. The 27 Qiong Sansha Yu-class ships were spotted south of the Spratly Islands and east of Bajo de Masinloc (Panatag or Scarborough Shoal).

Qiong Sansha Yu-class ships are professional maritime militia vessels operated by the state-owned Sansha Fisheries Development Company that often work in tandem with the China Coast Guard (CCG) in enforcing the communist country's territorial claims in the South China Sea, including the WPS. 'I think it's a rotation so other militia ships who've been on station for a while will head home once they've had a little overlap,' retired United States Air Force Col. Raymond Powell told The Manila Times. The Spratly Islands are a disputed archipelago in the South China Sea that lies off the coasts of the Philippines, Malaysia, and southern Vietnam





