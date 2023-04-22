Chinese Scientists Create Chimera Monkey with Glowing Body Parts

Chinese scientists announced the birth of a chimera monkey with shining green eyes and glowing yellow fingertips. It only lived for ten days, but the experts say it is a significant breakthrough for chimeric animal research. Soon, they believe it could help create accurate models for testing diseases and therapies. Most may think we know everything there is to know about animals, but this research may uncover more mysteries.

For example, it could help understand the early stages of stem cell differentiation in primates. Consequently, the research could help us understand this animal type more deeply. Moreover, scientists may create chimera animals that live longer. This article will discuss how the Chinese researchers created a chimera monkey with unique glowing body parts. Later, I will elaborate on other unique animal discoveries





