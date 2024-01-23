Chinese President Xi Jinping Faces Troubles with Princelings

In her video podcast, Lei of 'Lei's Real Talk' reported that Chinese president Xi Jinping has lost weight and is facing troubles with the Chinese princelings. She discussed this issue in three videos and featured a Chinese expert who revealed Xi's loss of confidence in Zhang Youxia, the vice chairman of the Central Military Commission. This development signals difficulties for Xi's leadership and the Chinese Communist Party.





