Chinese Outbound Tourism Rebounds, But Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

Nearly a year after Beijing said goodbye to zero-COVID — its strict policy of lockdowns and quarantines to contain the spread of the coronavirus — the Chinese public are traveling internationally again in large numbers. In the first half of 2023, the number of outbound tourists from mainland China reached 40.3 million, according to official statistics. That figure is expected to have grown further in the latter half of the year.

But it's still a far cry from 155 million outbound trips taken by mainland Chinese tourists in 2019 before the pandemic struck. The Chinese have been a major boon to global tourism as they are regularly the world's highest-spending visitors, enjoying luxury hotels, tours, souvenirs and designer brands. In 2019, Chinese tourists spent $255 billion while overseas, according to business consultancy McKinsey & Company. The figure is almost twice as much as Americans, three times more than Germans and almost four times the spending of British tourist





ANCALERTS » / 🏆 26. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DOT Sec. Frasco receives Good Tourism Governance AwardThe 31st SKAL International Makati Tourism Awards highlights excellence in travel and tourism

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

3 Chinese na dawit sa kidnapping timbog sa LagunaArestado ang tatlong Chinese na dumukot umano sa babaeng kapuwa Chinese sa Biñan City, Laguna.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Comebacking Mac Tallo more matured after long PBA absence: ‘I just took a different path’Mac Tallo plays in his first PBA game since 2019 as he suits up for Converge

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

FACT CHECK: PH did not send helicopters for Israel’s war vs HamasThe misleading video shows a 2019 clip of US helicopters in Germany

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Philippines, Japan seal 5-year tourism deal in hopes of travel reboundJapan has historically been a strong tourism market for the Philippines, ranking as the fourth top source of international arrivals in the country in 2019 and the third top source in 2023

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

China supported sanctions on North Korea’s nuclear program. It’s also behind their failure | Alan Suderman / The Associated PressChinese middlemen launder the proceeds of North Korean hackers’ cyber heists while Chinese ships deliver sanctioned North Korean goods to Chinese ports. Chinese companies help North Koreans workers—from cheap laborers to well-paid IT specialists—find work abroad.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »