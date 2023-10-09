Chinese Foreign Minister Urges Urgent Action to Calm Israel-Hamas War

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for urgent action to calm the Israel-Hamas war as he hosted diplomats from Arab and Muslim-majority nations in Beijing. A delegation of foreign ministers from Palestine, Indonesia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan are in Beijing for talks on de-escalation. Wang emphasized the need to quickly cool down the situation in Gaza and restore peace in the Middle East.





