Chinese FM says path to Biden-Xi meeting 'not smooth'

This combination of pictures created on November 11, 2022 shows US President Joe Biden (L) addresses the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate from the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House, in Washington, DC on June 17, 2022 and China's President Xi Jinping (R) speaks after walking with members of the Chinese Communist Party's new Politburo Standing Committee, the nation's top decision-making body, to meet the media in the...

Biden has invited Xi to San Francisco in November for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit at a time of tense relations between the two powers. Xi has not yet confirmed he will come. "The path to San Francisco is not smooth and cannot be left to 'autopilot'," Wang warned, according to Xinhua.Relations have been tense for years between the world's top two economies as they vie for influence in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, and as Beijing boosts cooperation with Russia in a bid to reduce US dominance.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday called for Hamas to provide proof of life of the hostages it is holding and release... A South Korean professor who challenged the consensus view of Japan's wartime sex slaves was acquitted of defaming the victims... headtopics.com

Kim Cho-long escaped death by chance last October -- pulled from packed streets in South Korea's capital by a friend, as... Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel is readying a ground war in Gaza, pressing ahead with plans that...

Chinese jet came ‘dangerously close’ to US bomberThe wRap highlights: US-China relations, EJ Obiena, The Beatles Read more ⮕

Joint allied resupplies of Ayungin eyed in wake of Chinese rammingThe Armed Forces of the Philippines is to mount joint allied resupply missions for Marines stationed in Ayungin Shoal. Troop rotations-reprovisions no longer will be done by civilian bancas but by warships. Read more ⮕

US says Chinese jet came within 10 feet of bomber'We are concerned this (Chinese) pilot was unaware of how close he came to causing a collision,' says a US military statement Read more ⮕

Tell it to SunStar: On Chinese aggression vs PCG and AFPSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Sri Lanka lets Chinese ship conduct research despite spying concernsSri Lanka has granted 48 hours for a Chinese vessel to conduct marine research off the island's west coast under supervision, the foreign ministry said Sunday, despite Indian concerns that it could be a spy ship. Read more ⮕

67 Pinoys, 10 Chinese caught looting warehouseA total of 77 people – 67 Filipinos and 10 Chinese – were arrested on Thursday after allegedly breaking into a warehouse in Pasay City that stored counterfeit products seized by the Bureau of Customs. Read more ⮕