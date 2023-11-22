China Welcomes Arab and Islamic Foreign Ministers to Discuss Gaza Conflict

China's foreign minister welcomed five Arab and Islamic counterparts to Beijing on Monday, expressing his country's commitment to work with them to end the war in Gaza.





