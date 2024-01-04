China, US hold rival sea drills

China showcased on Thursday fighter jets firing missiles in the South China Sea, as it held rival military exercises with the United States in the hotly contested waters. The drills follow tense standoffs between Beijing and Manila in disputed reefs that saw vessels from the two countries collide and Chinese ships blast water cannons at Philippine boats.

China last month voiced growing frustration and anger at the Philippines' unexpectedly bold tactics, warning its neighbor to exercise 'caution.' Thousands of Japanese rescuers on Thursday battled rubble and blocked roads as hopes faded for dozens listed as missing three days after a devastating earthquake that killed at least 81





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China's Accusations Against the Philippines in the South China SeaThe People's Daily accuses the Philippines of 'extremely dangerous' behavior in the South China Sea, claiming that they repeatedly infringed on Chinese territory and colluded with extraterritorial forces. The commentary criticizes the Philippines' reliance on US support to provoke China, stating that it harms regional peace and stability.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

China urges US to stop supporting Philippines in South China SeaChina warns the US to stop supporting the Philippines' actions in the South China Sea and calls for regional peace and stability. The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is praised for its efforts in ending armed conflict in the country.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

China's Continued Harassment in the South China SeaThe Philippines has experienced a decade of bullying and harassment by China in the South China Sea, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines predicts that the situation will worsen in the new year.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Philippine and Chinese ships clash in disputed South China SeaA Philippine boat and a Chinese Coast Guard ship collided near a hotly contested reef in the South China Sea. Chinese ships also used water cannons on two supply boats and a Philippine Coast Guard vessel during a resupply mission to a tiny garrison on Ayungin Shoal. The incident has escalated tensions between Manila and Beijing.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Philippines denies provoking conflict in South China SeaThe Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has responded to Beijing's accusation of encroaching on Chinese territory, stating that the Philippines is not provoking any conflict in the South China Sea. The AFP spokesperson emphasized that the Philippines follows international law and accused China of dangerous maneuvers and violations.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

US Aircraft Carrier Returns to South China Sea Amid Maritime DisputeThe Nimitz-class Carl Vinson aircraft carrier is back in the South China Sea conducting maritime security operations, prompting a warning from Beijing. The deployment comes ahead of the presidential elections in Taiwan.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »