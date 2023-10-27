China, US appear to restart military talks despite disputes over Taiwan and South China Sea

BEIJING -- China and the United States appear to be restarting dialogue between their militaries, despite continuing disputes over Beijing’s claims to Taiwan and the South China Sea.The US confirmed on Thursday, October 26, 2023, that it plans to send Cynthia Carras, principal director for China, Taiwan and Mongolia, to represent the US Defense Department at the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing this month.

The comments came as China’s top diplomat Wang Yi departed for Washington to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. That follows a series of high-level visits from the United States to China in recent months. In the latest sign of thawing ties, Blinken met Chinese President Xi Jinping, the leader of the ruling Communist Party, in Beijing in June.

