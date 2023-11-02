China, US and EU agree to work together on AI safety at UK summit

China agreed to work with the United States, the European Union, and other countries to collectively manage the risk from artificial intelligence at a British summit on Wednesday, November 1, aimed at charting a safe way forward for the rapidly evolving technology.

In a first for Western efforts to manage its safe development, a Chinese vice minister joined US and EU leaders and tech bosses such as Elon Musk and ChatGPT’s Sam Altman at Bletchley Park, home of Britain’s World War Two code-breakers.“Bletchley Declaration”The declaration set out a two-pronged agenda focused on identifying risks of shared concern and building scientific understanding of them, while also developing cross-country policies to mitigate them.

Using natural language processing tools to create human-like dialogue, it has stoked fears, including among some AI pioneers, that machines could in time achieve greater intelligence than humans, leading to unlimited, unintended consequences.

“I don’t know what necessarily the fair rules are, but you’ve got to start with insight before you do oversight,” the billionaire Musk told reporters, adding that a “third-party referee” could be used to sound the alarm when risks develop.

Mustafa Suleyman, the cofounder of Google Deepmind, told reporters he did not think current AI frontier models posed any “significant catastrophic harms” but said it made sense to plan ahead as the industry trains ever larger models.The summit is the brainchild of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who wants to carve out a post-Brexit role for his country as an intermediary between the economic blocs of the United States, China and the EU.

