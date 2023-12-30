China urged the United States to stop supporting the Philippines' 'infringement' in the South China Sea as it warned Manila that it would 'not turn a blind eye' to its repeated provocations in the region. Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Senior Colonel Wu Qian said the U.S. should 'stop meddling in the South China Sea issue and safeguard regional peace and stability with concrete actions.' The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

China's Accusations Against the Philippines in the South China SeaThe People's Daily accuses the Philippines of 'extremely dangerous' behavior in the South China Sea, claiming that they repeatedly infringed on Chinese territory and colluded with extraterritorial forces. The commentary criticizes the Philippines' reliance on US support to provoke China, stating that it harms regional peace and stability.

Philippines denies provoking conflict in South China SeaThe Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has responded to Beijing's accusation of encroaching on Chinese territory, stating that the Philippines is not provoking any conflict in the South China Sea. The AFP spokesperson emphasized that the Philippines follows international law and accused China of dangerous maneuvers and violations.

Philippines files protest against China for water cannon incident in West Philippine SeaThe Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) filed a diplomatic protest against the China Coast Guard (CCG) for firing a water cannon at Philippine vessels on resupply missions to Scarborough Shoal. The DFA summoned the Chinese ambassador to Manila following the acts of harassment.

Philippines and China Exchange Condemnations After West Philippine Sea ConfrontationAfter another lopsided confrontation between Manila and Beijing in the West Philippine Sea comes statements – of condemnation against China, from the Philippines’ National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS); in support of Manila, from diplomats of nations who stand with the Philippines; and from China pinning the blame on the Philippines. Just like clockwork, too, the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announces the filing of protests, both here and in Beijing

China maintains position on sea dispute with PhilippinesA spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry said Beijing has not toned down its position on its sea dispute with the Philippines after the top diplomats on both sides agreed to pursue continuous dialogue on the issue.

Philippine and Chinese ships clash in disputed South China SeaA Philippine boat and a Chinese Coast Guard ship collided near a hotly contested reef in the South China Sea. Chinese ships also used water cannons on two supply boats and a Philippine Coast Guard vessel during a resupply mission to a tiny garrison on Ayungin Shoal. The incident has escalated tensions between Manila and Beijing.

