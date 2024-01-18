China Struggles with Deflation and Property Crisis as Challenges Persist

China is still contending with major challenges from deflation pressures and the property crisis as the year kicks off, with investors underwhelmed so far by policies to keep economic momentum going. Data released Wednesday presented a mixed bag for the world’s second-largest economy, which hit an official growth target for the year but has failed to shake off several of the problems most persistently weighing on domestic demand and confidence.

A slew of indicators for home prices and property-related spending disappointed, while a measure of broad price changes suggested deflation remains stubborn. “China’s economic data continues to point at stable consumption and services, but with seemingly never-ending challenges in real estate,” said Gary Ng, senior economist at Natixis SA. “Although the macro picture looks somewhat resilient, it is increasingly a glass half-full or half-empty question for households, corporates and investors in 2024.” The MSCI China gauge and the Hang Seng Index both dropped for a fourth day, with global funds worried about a structural slowdow





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China Evergrande Group: From Dream to NightmareThe story of China Evergrande Group's epic crash and its impact on everyone in China

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

China's Accusations Against the Philippines in the South China SeaThe People's Daily accuses the Philippines of 'extremely dangerous' behavior in the South China Sea, claiming that they repeatedly infringed on Chinese territory and colluded with extraterritorial forces. The commentary criticizes the Philippines' reliance on US support to provoke China, stating that it harms regional peace and stability.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

China urges US to stop supporting Philippines in South China SeaChina warns the US to stop supporting the Philippines' actions in the South China Sea and calls for regional peace and stability. The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is praised for its efforts in ending armed conflict in the country.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

China's Continued Harassment in the South China SeaThe Philippines has experienced a decade of bullying and harassment by China in the South China Sea, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines predicts that the situation will worsen in the new year.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

China showcases fighter jets firing missiles in South China SeaChina showcases fighter jets firing missiles in the South China Sea during rival military exercises with the United States. The drills come after tense standoffs between China and the Philippines in disputed reefs.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

China and US Conduct Rival Patrols in South China SeaChina and the US have raised tensions in the South China Sea by conducting rival patrols in the disputed waters, supporting conflicting territorial claims. Recent incidents involved Chinese coast guard vessels using water cannons or lasers on Filipino boats.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »