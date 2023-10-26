China slams US for 'inciting trouble,' magnifying sea dispute

'This is quite clear to countries in the region,' the embassy said in a statement.Rather than being a 'self-claimed responsible power, the US actually created many instabilities across the world, leaving behind one mess after another,' it added.'Now it attempts to destabilize the Asia Pacific region. Such scheme is doomed to fail,' the embassy said.

The US Embassy in the Philippines, 'in disregard of facts, made baseless attacks against China's legitimate and lawful law enforcement activities to safeguard our rights at Ren'ai Jiao in China's Nansha Qundao (Spratly islands) in the past few days,' the Chinese embassy said.'The statements and remarks of the US Embassy go against the spirit of international law including the Unclos (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea),' it added.

