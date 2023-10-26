China sends youngest-ever crew to space

JIUQUAN SATELLITE LAUNCH CENTER, China — China launched its youngest-ever crew for its orbiting space station on Thursday as it seeks to put astronauts on the moon before 2030.The Shenzhou 17 spacecraft lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert in northwestern China atop a Long March 2-F rocket at 11:14 a.m.

Tang is a veteran who led a 2021 space mission for three months.The new crew will conduct experiments in space medicine, space technology and other areas during their mission and will help install and maintain the equipment inside and outside the station, the agency said.New telescopeOn Wednesday, the agency also announced plans to send a new telescope to probe deep into the universe.

Keith Human’s releases debut album ‘Boringly Wild’SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

TNT andam mokombati nga wa si WilliamsSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

BPI to shorten ongoing bond offer period due to strong demandSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Quezon provincial development council backs Alabat wind projectSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

NBA 2023-24 sugdan naSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

1ID deploys Provisional Battalion to secure BSKE 2023SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕