China says US has no right to get involved in its problems with Philippines

BEIJING — "The US is not party to the South China Sea issue, it has no right to get involved in a problem between China and the Philippines," said ministry spokesperson Mao Ning at a regular press briefing when asked about the US saying it will defend the Philippines. China and the Philippines have had several high-profile confrontations in the West Philippine Sea, most notably in disputed waters around Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal), part of the Spratly Islands.

"The US promise of defending the Philippines must not hurt China's sovereignty and maritime interests in the South China Sea, and it also must not enable and encourage the illegal claims of the Philippines," Mao said. A spokesperson for the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairsy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

