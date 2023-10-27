China says Taiwan government risking 'dangerous war'

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen gestures during the national day in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei on October 10, 2023.BEIJING, China — China's defense ministry on Thursday accused Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party of pushing the island toward a "dangerous situation of war" at an "accelerated" pace, after reports that Taipei planned to buy military drones.

Beijing has in recent years ratcheted up diplomatic and military pressure on Taiwan and the number of warplane flights around the island has spiked following last August's visit by Nancy Pelosi, then-speaker of the US House of Representatives.

China has repeatedly pointed a finger at Taiwan's ruling DPP while stepping up its military intimidation of the island. He also hit out at the United States' influence in the South China Sea waters claimed by China, but said "the channels of communication have always been open" between Beijing and Washington. headtopics.com

One of Japan's main rail operators said Tuesday it is investigating four foreign YouTubers who seemingly took free rides on...Bobi, who was this year ordained the oldest dog in the world by Guinness World Records, has died at the ripe old age of 31,...

The World Health Organization on Wednesday called for Hamas to provide proof of life of the hostages it is holding and release...

Read more:

PhilstarNews »

China, US appear to restart military talks despite disputes over Taiwan and South China SeaSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Stocks fell Thursday on new interest rate hikeDefining the News Read more ⮕

Taiwan monitors Chinese carrier group in PacificTaiwan's defense ministry says the formation led by the Shandong 'crossed the Bashi Channel and entered the western Pacific,' though it did not say how m,'any ships there were. Read more ⮕

China spending plan buoys Asia stocksMost Asian markets rose yesterday after China unveiled plans for $137 billion in extra debt to boost infrastructure spending, while oil extended losses on hopes that Israel will scale back its plans for a Gaza ground invasion. Read more ⮕

Philippines drops China loan for Mindanao railwayInfrastructure cooperation with China is starting to show cracks under the Marcos administration, as the Philippines withdrew the proposed first rail system in Mindanao from Beijing’s portfolio. Read more ⮕

A new imperialist ChinaThe latest incident of confrontation between the Philippines and China was the collision between a Philippine vessel and a Chinese coast guard vessel. Read more ⮕