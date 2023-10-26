HEAD TOPICS

China's youngest-ever crew of astronauts blasts off to space station

 / Source: ABSCBNNews

China sent three astronauts to the orbiting Tiangong space station as part of a crew rotation, in the sixth manned mission to the Chinese space station since 2021.

Source

ABSCBNNews

Watch more on iWantTFC China sent three astronauts to the orbiting Tiangong space station on Thursday (October 26) as part of a crew rotation, in the sixth manned mission to the Chinese space station since 2021, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The spacecraft Shenzhou-17, or "Divine Vessel", and its three passengers lifted off atop a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, with its director declaring the launch “completely successful”.

Leading the six-month mission was former air force pilot Tang Hongbo, 48, who was on the first crewed mission to the space station in 2021. His fellow Shenzhou-17 crew members Tang Shengjie, 33, and Jiang Xinlin, 35 -- both travelling to space for the first time -- joined China's third batch of astronauts in September 2020. headtopics.com

The Shenzhou-17 astronauts will replace the Shenzhou-16 crew, who arrived at Tiangong at the end of May. The Shenzhou-16 crew, consisting of veteran astronaut Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao, is scheduled to return to earth on October 31. — Report from Reuters

Philippines Headlines

Read more:ABSCBNNews »