China’s Wang to Blinken: ‘In-depth’ dialogue can steady ties

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

“Therefore, China and the United States need to have dialogue. Not only should we resume dialogue, the dialogue should be in-depth and comprehensive,” Wang said, speaking through an interpreter. Wang’s three-day visit is the latest in a flurry of diplomatic engagements between the two strategic rivals as they seek to manage their differences to avoid conflict. The trip primarily is to prepare for an expected

Wang is expected to meet with US national security advisor Jake Sullivan on Friday. He is also expected to speak with Biden during his visit to the White House, although it is unclear how substantial their interaction will be. headtopics.com

However, while both Beijing and Washington have spoken of looking for areas where they can work together, and Xi on Wednesday said China was willing to cooperate on global challenges, experts do not expect immediate progress.Policy analysts in China and the US say both sides share an interest in averting a wider war in the Middle East and that China, as a major oil purchaser, could exert considerable influence on Iran. Whether it will remains to be seen.

“Still, the Chinese are unlikely to do any heavy lifting here. I expect they’ll want a seat at the table when the Israel-Gaza struggle gets resolved, but they don’t feel much need or ability to hasten resolution.” headtopics.com

However Shi added: “The US position on Iran is far from acceptable to China and vice versa. Mutual compromise on this issue could be too limited and small to be of any significance.”

Biden set to speak with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi on October 27Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, who is set to meet Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan at the White House on October 27, could see Biden in person at that time, a source says Read more ⮕

Bishop joins call for ICC probe into Duterte admin’s drug warAn investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the past administration’s infamous war on drugs that allegedly resulted in thousands of killings and human rights abuses “should be welcome,” the former President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said. Read more ⮕

Creamline bench overwhelms GerflorCreamline displayed its intimidating bench depth as it overpowered a hapless Gerflor, 25-15, 25-12, 25-10, Thursday to seize the solo lead in the Premier Volleyball League All Filipino Conference at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City. Read more ⮕

Biden set to speak with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi on October 27Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, who is set to meet Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan at the White House on October 27, could see Biden in person at that time, a source says Read more ⮕

Iran-Sudan rapprochement threatens to deepen deadly civil warIran is quietly rebuilding ties with Sudan, stoking concern the Islamic Republic will widen its military influence on the fringes of the Middle East and deepen a disastrous civil war. Read more ⮕