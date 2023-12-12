China's President Xi Jinping seeks to strengthen ties with Vietnam

China's President Xi Jinping called for a 'new stage' in relations with Vietnam during his visit to counter the United States' growing influence. Xi will meet Vietnam's ruling Communist Party leader to discuss bilateral relations and international issues. Vietnam has pursued a balanced approach in its relations with China and the US.





