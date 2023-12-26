China's Accusations Against the Philippines in the South China Sea

The People's Daily, the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, accused the Philippines of 'extremely dangerous' behavior in the South China Sea. They claimed that Philippine ships repeatedly infringed on Chinese territory and accused Manila of colluding with extraterritorial forces. The commentary deplored the Philippines' reliance on US support to provoke China, stating that it seriously harmed regional peace and stability.





Philippines files protest against China for water cannon incident in West Philippine SeaThe Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) filed a diplomatic protest against the China Coast Guard (CCG) for firing a water cannon at Philippine vessels on resupply missions to Scarborough Shoal. The DFA summoned the Chinese ambassador to Manila following the acts of harassment.

Philippines and China Exchange Condemnations After West Philippine Sea ConfrontationAfter another lopsided confrontation between Manila and Beijing in the West Philippine Sea comes statements – of condemnation against China, from the Philippines' National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS); in support of Manila, from diplomats of nations who stand with the Philippines; and from China pinning the blame on the Philippines. Just like clockwork, too, the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announces the filing of protests, both here and in Beijing

China maintains position on sea dispute with PhilippinesA spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry said Beijing has not toned down its position on its sea dispute with the Philippines after the top diplomats on both sides agreed to pursue continuous dialogue on the issue.

Philippine and Chinese ships clash in disputed South China SeaA Philippine boat and a Chinese Coast Guard ship collided near a hotly contested reef in the South China Sea. Chinese ships also used water cannons on two supply boats and a Philippine Coast Guard vessel during a resupply mission to a tiny garrison on Ayungin Shoal. The incident has escalated tensions between Manila and Beijing.

West Philippine Sea Contributes Significantly to Philippines' Fisheries OutputContrary to the statement of former President Rodrigo Duterte that the West Philippine Sea (WPS) offers but a tiny amount of catch to Filipino fisherfolk, the disputed waters account for a sizable portion of the country's commercial fisheries output.

SCS row needs new solutionsPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stressed the need to find 'new solutions' to defuse tensions between the Philippines and China in their drawn-out dispute in the South China Sea.

