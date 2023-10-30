DEFENSE CONFERENCE. China’s Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission Zhang Youxia (left) and Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrive at the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing on Monday for the meeting of representatives of 90 countries taking part in this week’s Xiangshan Forum, a gathering of military and diplomatic officials billed as its answer to the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

Beijing has billed this week’s Xiangshan Forum as its answer to Singapore’s Shangri-La Dialogue and says that representatives of 90 countries are taking part, including Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Speaking at the conference’s opening ceremony, Zhang Youxia, one of China’s most senior military officials, painted a grim picture of the international outlook, blaming countries he did not name for the turmoil. headtopics.com

“Some countries, for fear that the world may stabilize, deliberately create turmoil, interfere in regional issues, interfere in other countries’ internal affairs, and instigate color revolutions,” he said.

But Zhang also said China was seeking to improve military-to-military ties with the United States, with whom tensions have soared over the disputed South China Sea and Beijing’s drills around the self-ruled island of Taiwan. headtopics.com

Speaking after Zhang, Russia’s Shoigu also warned that Washington was seeking to provoke instability in Asia. China has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has deepened economic, diplomatic and military cooperation with Moscow since the start of the war.

