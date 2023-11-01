China ‘overhyping’ trespassing claims — PH security adviser

Graphic pro-Israel ads make their way into children’s video gamesThe five surviving co-stars of the hit 90s television sitcom Friends pay tribute to their fallen cast mate, Matthew Perry, in a joint message.Filipino celebrities show us how dressing up Halloween is done! Teen stars Andrea Brilliantes, Bea Borres, Criza Taa, and Danica Ontengco go for a group outfit and channel the iconic Plastics from Mean Girls.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Illegal entry? China ‘overhyping’ incident in Bajo de Masinloc, says AñoChina's Southern Theater Command earlier claimed that a Philippine ship 'trespassed' into its waters during a routine patrol off Bajo de Masinloc. The shoal is well within the Philippines' EEZ, says National Security Adviser Eduardo Año.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Andrea Brillantes, friends dress up as 'Mean Girls'Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes trended online after she dressed up as Regina George from the 2014 hit teen movie 'Mean Girls.'

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: LOOK: Andrea Brillantes, friends dress up as 'Mean Girls'Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes wowed her followers as she dressed up as Regina George, the main antagonist in the 2004 hit teen movie 'Mean Girls.'

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: How do you and your friends deal with the idea of death?How do you and your friends deal with the idea of death? What are some ways you might make the world curious about the hope you have in Jesus?

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Matthew Perry: His most memorable roles, beyond ‘Friends’Like many stars best known for a major hit, Matthew Perry’s career-defining association with “Friends” and the “Could he BE any funnier?” role of Chandler Bing loomed over the rest of his career. That included the movies that came his way during the series and various encores in TV after the Must-See TV sitcom signed off in 2004, among them “Mr.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: How Matthew Perry scored his career-making role on ‘Friends’It could be said that the casting of Matthew Perry in the role that made him a superstar was divinely inspired.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕