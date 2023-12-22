China maintains position on sea dispute with Philippines

A spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry said Beijing has not toned down its position on its sea dispute with the Philippines after the top diplomats on both sides agreed to pursue continuous dialogue on the issue.

In a media briefing, Wang Wenbin said there is “no major change in China’s tone on the issue” and that Beijing would maintain its fight for sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea (WPS), a part of the bigger South China Sea that China unilaterally claims, despite an international court ruling that invalidates its claims. In the face of Chinese intransigence and aggression, Congress vowed to allocate more funds to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to intensify patrols in the West Philippine Sea to defend the country’s territorial integrity. Speaker Martin Romualdez said the House is committed to providing funds for the President’s initiatives to strengthen the AF





After another lopsided confrontation between Manila and Beijing in the West Philippine Sea comes statements – of condemnation against China, from the Philippines' National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS); in support of Manila, from diplomats of nations who stand with the Philippines; and from China pinning the blame on the Philippines. Just like clockwork, too, the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announces the filing of protests, both here and in Beijing

Photos in Vietnamese and Philippine newspapers show China Coast Guard vessels shooing away small Filipino vessels hired by the Philippine Coast Guard, which defied and intruded into what China considers part of its sovereign territory. The absurdity of the situation is highlighted by a priest celebrating Mass on the deck of a ship, with statues of the Nativity nearby.

Teresita Sy-Coson, the vice chairperson of SM Investments Corp., the Philippines' biggest conglomerate, has expressed the need for peaceful negotiation with China. She believes that the belligerent stance of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration is negatively impacting business confidence in the country's economy.

President Marcos emphasizes the need for new solutions to defuse tensions between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea dispute.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) filed a diplomatic protest against the China Coast Guard (CCG) for firing a water cannon at Philippine vessels on resupply missions to Scarborough Shoal. The DFA summoned the Chinese ambassador to Manila following the acts of harassment.

The issue of tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) or the arbitral ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) against China's expansive sea claims were not included in the resolution filed by the Philippines during the 31st Asian

