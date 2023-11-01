China lithium boom harming fragile Tibetan plateau: report

That is set to change as Beijing begins to exploit vast deposits on the Tibetan plateau — around 85 percent of the country’s total lithium reserves. The group used satellite data and public resources to chart the impact of lithium mining in culturally Tibetan areas and its links to carmakers, including Elon Musk’s Tesla and its Chinese competitor BYD.“Bigger, faster electric cars require larger capacity lithium batteries — which cannot be done without a hidden footprint in Tibet,” it said.

Miners exploiting those resources risk creating “devastating” pollution in biodiverse regions particularly vulnerable to climate change, the report says. “Tibetans have no voice in this latest rush to riches… there can be no informed local consideration of whether there should be extraction,” it says.

But local Tibetans, it said, “were not informed that their hill pastures were being sold, let alone consulted in any way about the land being drilled beneath their feet.” But many exiled Tibetans accuse China’s ruling Communist Party of repression, torture and eroding their culture, with rights groups and some Western governments backing their claims.

Wednesday’s report comes as China seeks to shore up domestic supplies of critical minerals in the face of fraying ties with Western exporters.

