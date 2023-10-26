China launches new mission to its Tiangong space station

GROWING SPACE PROGRAM. (from left) Astronauts Jiang Xinlin, Tang Shengjie and Tang Hongbo wave before boarding the Shenzhou-17 spacecraft on a Long March-2F carrier rocket at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi desert, in northwest China on Thursday, in a program that plans to send people to the Moon by 2030. AFP

The Shenzhou-17 blasted off from the Jiuquan launch site in northwest China at 11:14 am, carrying a three-astronaut team with the youngest average age since the space station’s construction. The patriotic song “Ode to the Motherland” was sung as the space travellers walked slowly down a short pathway between the crowds, smiling and waving goodbye before boarding a bus to the launch site.Accompanying him are Tang Shengjie and Jiang Xinlin, both in their thirties and each making maiden space voyages.

They are set to “perform various in-orbit space science and application payload tests and experiments”, Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the China Manned Space Agency, said on Wednesday. “We have found that the solar wings of the space station had been hit by tiny space particles several times,” Lin explained. headtopics.com

Hundreds of spectators gathered on Thursday morning near the rocket site at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, in the Gobi Desert, some wearing the blue uniforms of China’s space agency. A livestream showed the crew onboard the space station monitoring their ascent in anticipation of their arrival.

Tiangong, the crown jewel of Beijing’s space programme, is constantly crewed by rotating teams of three astronauts.The world’s second-largest economy has pumped billions of dollars into its military-run space programme in an effort to catch up with the United States and Russia. headtopics.com

