China industrial profits rise again as growth stabilizes in September

China’s industrial companies saw profits rise in September for a second straight month, in a further sign that policy support is helping the manufacturing sector recover.

For the first nine months of 2023, profits fell 9 percent from a year ago, narrowing their decline from a 11.7 percent drop in the first eight months of the year. The continued improvement in industrial profits suggested demand is likely recovering as the government ramped up measures to aid growth while companies probably approach the end of a destocking cycle. Declines in factory-gate prices, indicated by the producer price index, narrowed to 2.5 percent in September, while manufacturing activities recorded the first expansion in six months, according to the official purchasing managers’ index.

Chinese shares gained on Friday, with the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index rising as much as 1.5 percent. The yield on the country’s 10-year bonds was little changed.“September’s rise in China’s industrial profits provides more evidence that increased policy support is aiding a recovery in the manufacturing sector. We expect the momentum to extend into the fourth quarter and early next year as stimulus—including an extra 1-trillion-yuan boost to the budget—gains traction. headtopics.com

The rebound has also been uneven across industry segments. For the first nine months, sectors including chemicals, fuel processing, coal mining and electronics manufacturing all recorded double-digit declines in profits. Meanwhile, electricity production and equipment manufacturing sectors recorded an increase in profits.

