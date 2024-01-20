China holds 'major' rotation of ships in WPS

At least 27 Chinese ships were monitored in the West Philippine Sea in what a maritime security expert said was a 'major maritime militia rotation' by Beijing, just days after the Philippines and China agreed to ease tensions in the region through diplomacy. The 27 Qiong Sansha Yu-class ships were spotted south of the Spratly Islands and east of Bajo de Masinloc (Panatag or Scarborough Shoal).

Qiong Sansha Yu-class ships are professional maritime militia vessels operated by the state-owned Sansha Fisheries Development Company that often work in tandem with the China Coast Guard in enforcing the communist country's territorial claims in the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea





