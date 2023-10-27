China FM calls for 'stable' US ties on visit to weigh Xi summit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speak to the press prior to meetings at the State Department in Washington, DC, October 26, 2023. China's top diplomat voiced hope Thursday for more stable relations with the United States after months of turbulence as he paid a rare trip to Washington to prepare a potential visit by President Xi Jinping.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi began by meeting Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who told his guest that he looked forward to “constructive conversations” that will include a dinner and more formal talks.

“We seek to expand cooperation that will benefit both sides so that we can stabilize US-China relations and return them to the track of healthy, stable and sustainable development,” Wang said. On Friday, Wang will speak at the White House with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. No meeting has been announced with Biden, but an encounter is widely expected after Xi received Blinken in Beijing. headtopics.com

“We’re going to compete with China (in) every way according to the international rules — economically, politically, in other ways. But I’m not looking for conflict,” Biden said Wednesday as he welcomed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Tensions have been particularly high over Taiwan, the self-ruling democracy claimed by Beijing which over the past year has launched major military exercises in response to actions by US lawmakers. “By stabilization, we mean that we want to be able to do that without greatly increasing the chance of conflict,” Daly said. headtopics.com

The Biden administration in recent months has tightened export curbs on chips to China, stepped up military support for Taiwan and issued sanctions targeting individual Chinese over support for Iran’s drone program and over production of chemicals that make fentanyl, the painkiller behind an addiction epidemic in the United States.

Filipinos cheered by surviving radio dramasDefining the News Read more ⮕

Japan court to make landmark transgender decisionDefining the News Read more ⮕

Charles Dantes, Author at Manila StandardDefining the News Read more ⮕

Alphabet and Microsoft see earnings rise on AI-infused cloudDefining the News Read more ⮕

Canada agrees historic Indigenous child welfare settlementDefining the News Read more ⮕

Civilians massacred in DR Congo as clashes spreadDefining the News Read more ⮕