China cremates former premier Li Keqiang, lowers national flag amidst outpouring of grief

BEIJING, China – China lowered the national flag at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Thursday, November 2, amid an outpouring of grief online as the country cremated former premier Li Keqiang, known as “the people’s premier” for his down-to-earth, hands-on leadership.

At Li’s funeral at a Beijing cemetery where high-ranking officials and national heroes are laid to rest, President Xi Jinping and his wife, with the six other members of the Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee, the highest rung of political power in China, as well as Vice President Han Zheng paid their final respects.Former President Hu Jintao sent a wreath to express his condolences over Li’s passing, according to Xinhua.

On popular social media platform Weibo, which replaced its ‘like’ button with a chrysanthemum flower symbolising mourning on related posts, tens of thousands of people left comments bidding Li farewell on a Thursday post by China’s national broadcaster.A Beijinger surnamed Gao, 39, said Li will be remembered for his contibutions to the country.

Once viewed as a Communist Party leadership contender, Li was sidelined in recent years, analysts and diplomats said, as Xi tightened his grip on economic policymaking.

