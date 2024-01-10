China and US Conduct Rival Patrols in South China Sea

While the casualties of war continue to pile up over Gaza and Ukraine, China and the US, after accusing each other of aggressive provocations in the South China Sea, have now raised the tension by conducting rival patrols in the highly disputed waters.

The rival patrols are obviously not meant to go after any common enemies or threats to the viability of the global trade route, such as high-sea pirates, terrorists, arms smugglers, or drugs or human traffickers; they are more likely intended to support conflicting territorial claims of the various parties. The Chinese navy will most likely try to interdict any intrusion into Chinese territory, and the US-Philippine naval group will likewise try to prevent any Chinese intrusion into the Philippine exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Recent hyped incidents have been limited to nothing more than Chinese coast guard vessels using water cannons or military-grade lasers on frail Filipino boats bringing food supplies to a handful of Marines on board the BRP Sierra Madre (a grounded dilapidated ship in Ayungin Shoal, within the Philippines's EEZ





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China's Accusations Against the Philippines in the South China SeaThe People's Daily accuses the Philippines of 'extremely dangerous' behavior in the South China Sea, claiming that they repeatedly infringed on Chinese territory and colluded with extraterritorial forces. The commentary criticizes the Philippines' reliance on US support to provoke China, stating that it harms regional peace and stability.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

China urges US to stop supporting Philippines in South China SeaChina warns the US to stop supporting the Philippines' actions in the South China Sea and calls for regional peace and stability. The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is praised for its efforts in ending armed conflict in the country.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

China's Continued Harassment in the South China SeaThe Philippines has experienced a decade of bullying and harassment by China in the South China Sea, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines predicts that the situation will worsen in the new year.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

China showcases fighter jets firing missiles in South China SeaChina showcases fighter jets firing missiles in the South China Sea during rival military exercises with the United States. The drills come after tense standoffs between China and the Philippines in disputed reefs.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Philippines denies provoking conflict in South China SeaThe Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has responded to Beijing's accusation of encroaching on Chinese territory, stating that the Philippines is not provoking any conflict in the South China Sea. The AFP spokesperson emphasized that the Philippines follows international law and accused China of dangerous maneuvers and violations.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

US Aircraft Carrier Returns to South China Sea Amid Maritime DisputeThe Nimitz-class Carl Vinson aircraft carrier is back in the South China Sea conducting maritime security operations, prompting a warning from Beijing. The deployment comes ahead of the presidential elections in Taiwan.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »