Chinese and Philippine officials have agreed on the need for closer dialogue to deal with “maritime emergencies” and de-escalate conflict in the South China Sea, including in the hotly contested Second Thomas or Ayungin Shoal, Beijing said. Manila and Beijing have a long history of maritime territorial disputes in the waterway, but relations sharply deteriorated recently over a series of incidents involving vessels from both countries.

Confrontations were among their most intense around the Second Thomas Shoal, which Beijing calls the Ren’ai Shoal, where Manila has stationed a grounded naval vessel to assert its territorial claims. Following weeks of tensions, both sides on Wednesday held their 8th Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea in Shanghai, they said in a pair of statements





MlaStandard » / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China's Accusations Against the Philippines in the South China SeaThe People's Daily accuses the Philippines of 'extremely dangerous' behavior in the South China Sea, claiming that they repeatedly infringed on Chinese territory and colluded with extraterritorial forces. The commentary criticizes the Philippines' reliance on US support to provoke China, stating that it harms regional peace and stability.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

China urges US to stop supporting Philippines in South China SeaChina warns the US to stop supporting the Philippines' actions in the South China Sea and calls for regional peace and stability. The administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is praised for its efforts in ending armed conflict in the country.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Philippines and China Seek to Deescalate Tensions in South China SeaThe Philippines and China agree to improve maritime communication and handle incidents diplomatically in the South China Sea. Continuous dialogue and academic exchanges on marine scientific research are also planned.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Philippines denies provoking conflict in South China SeaThe Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has responded to Beijing's accusation of encroaching on Chinese territory, stating that the Philippines is not provoking any conflict in the South China Sea. The AFP spokesperson emphasized that the Philippines follows international law and accused China of dangerous maneuvers and violations.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Philippines Building Defense Alliances for Resource Exploration in South China SeaThe Philippines is seeking defense alliances to support its resource exploration efforts in the South China Sea amid tensions with Beijing.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

China's Continued Harassment in the South China SeaThe Philippines has experienced a decade of bullying and harassment by China in the South China Sea, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines predicts that the situation will worsen in the new year.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »