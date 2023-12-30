China accuses Philippines of creating incidents in the West Philippine Sea under the guise of humanitarian missions. China's Defense Department spokesman claims that the supply vessels carry journalists and propagate disinformation. The Philippines has protested against China's actions, including water cannon attacks and laser-pointing, but China dismisses these protests as groundless accusations.





