The National Council Against Child Labor (NCACL) led by Labor Undersecretary for Workers’ Welfare and Protection Benjo Santos Benavidez (center) and partners raise their hands to affirm their commitment toward achieving a child-labor-free Philippines during the fourth anniversary of the NCACL’s institutionalization at the Quezon City Hall Risen Garden on Oct. 19, 2023.

The National Council Against Child Labor (NCACL) led by Labor Undersecretary for Workers’ Welfare and Protection Benjo Santos Benavidez (center) and partners raise their hands to affirm their commitment toward achieving a child-labor-free Philippines during the fourth anniversary of the NCACL’s institutionalization at the Quezon City Hall Risen Garden on Oct. 19, 2023.Globe taps Nokia to install compact, modern antennas in South Cotabato

Ground battles rage as Turkey calls for halt to air strikesDefining the News Read more ⮕

Going homeDefining the News Read more ⮕

124 OFWs in Lebanon ask for aid to return homeDefining the News Read more ⮕

Christmas DreamlandDefining the News Read more ⮕

DILG vows impartial probe on missing beauty queen’s caseDefining the News Read more ⮕

BOC agents seize P1.4B worth of e-cigarettesDefining the News Read more ⮕