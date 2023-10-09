Chico Briones shines for UP Fighting Maroons against UST Growling Tigers

A new name emerged from the pack of the UP Fighting Maroons as Chico Briones showcased his skills against the UST Growling Tigers. Briones finished with 14 points, four rebounds, and one steal in almost 14 minutes of play, contributing to UP's bid for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four of UAAP Season 86.

