In Korea, Kkanbu has become synonymous with chimaek. All O Yeong-Su, aka Player 001, had to do was call Lee Jung-jae his “kkanbu” in Netflix’s Squid Game to inspire a nationwide craving for Kkanbu crispy fried chicken.

Solaire needed something laidback and convivial for the Hamilton crowd and something for the high rollers in search of something substantial past midnight; they knew it had to be Korean cuisine. After months of research in Seoul, they recognized how chimaek brings people together and brought in Kkanbu outside Korea for the first time. “Solaire and my company are now kkanbu — good friends,” Kim says.

“Chicken is not the meal,” explains Sung. “Even after dinner, Koreans go to the chicken place and order chicken with beer.” But if you really, really want rice, Kkanbu’s sam-gye-tang (ginseng chicken soup) is a whole spring chicken stuffed with ginseng, chestnut, garlic, and glutinous rice. All slow cooked together, each sip is so nourishing and healing that it cleanses the palate for more.The beer is half of what makes chimaek so good, and Kkanbu gives you more to choose from.

