Chicago teen held hostage by Hamas returns to US

Hamas took the hostages, believed to now number around 240, during a bloody cross-border raid on Israeli communities and military posts, killing 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials. Japan's first pilot project of a fully autonomous self-driving vehicle has been suspended after a minor accident with a parked...

The crunch climate talks being held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12 will be the 28th such gathering of world leaders... The price of potatoes has risen, but is expected to normalize because of the harvest, which is seen to augment the supply...

US says Israel must distinguish between Hamas and Gaza civilians

DFA chief defends PH abstention from UN resolution calling for Israel-Hamas 'humanitarian truce'Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo explained why the Philippines abstained from voting in a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for 'immediate, durable, and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities' between Israel and militant group Hamas.

War with Hamas tests Israel's economic resilience to its limitFrom small restaurants to high-tech companies and a major gas field run by Chevron Corp., Israeli businesses are being convulsed by the war against Hamas.

DFA 'assumes' Filipinos among those taken hostage in Israel-Hamas warThe Department of Foreign Affairs said it 'assumes' Filipinos were among those taken hostage in the Israel-Hamas war, adding it was doing all it can to locate them.

Hamas says 'heavy fighting' in Gaza as Israel steps up ground warHamas said it was engaged in 'heavy fighting' with Israeli troops on Sunday inside northern Gaza, where besieged residents were again told to flee.

The Hamas tunnel city beneath GazaWhat lies in wait for Israeli ground troops in Gaza, security sources say, is a Hamas tunnel network hundreds of kilometres long and up to 80 meters deep, described by one freed hostage as 'a spider's web'.

