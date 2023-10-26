Chessers cop 3 golds, boost PH to 12th spot in 4th Asian Para Games

Read more:

In his second Asian Para Games, Redor held Turkmen top seed Atabayev Aygdogdy to a draw in the seventh and final round, anchoring the men's squad to a sweep of the B2-B3 standard event to emerge as the country's first double gold medalist in the continental sportsfest.

FIDE Master Sander Severino, Atty. Cheyzer Crystal Mendoza and Menandro Redor showed the way after the fifth round of the standard event in the individual contests of the men's and women's PI (Physically Impaired) and B1-B2 (Blind) categories, respectively, with two rounds remaining.

HANGZHOU – Running a brilliant tactical race, Jerrold Mangliwan surged past South Korea's Jeon Jeongdae in the last 30 meters in snatching the silver medal in the men's 100-meter T52 finals of the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games trackfest at the Huanglong Sports Stadium oval here Tuesday.

VETERAN swimmer Ernie Gawilan achieved the coveted golden breakthrough for Team Philippines on Tuesday night by retaining his men's 400-meter freestyle S7 crown almost unchallenged at the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games swimming championships in China.

Bannered by the solid play of Menandro Redor, the national para chess team finished with three gold medals in the standard event in the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games on Thursday.

The Philippine para chessers inched closer towards possibly delivering a slew of gold medals for the country in the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.