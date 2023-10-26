Chessers cop 3 golds, boost PH to 12th spot in 4th Asian Para Games

In his second Asian Para Games, Redor held Turkmen top seed Atabayev Aygdogdyto a draw in the seventh and final round, anchoring the men’s squad to a sweep of the B2-B3 standard event to emerge as the country’s first double gold medalist in the continental sportsfest.
Menandro Redor (left) and Cheyzer Crystal Mendoza were the gold medalists in the standard event of the 4th Asian Para Games chess championships. (PSC Media Pool) The chesser, who has less than 10 percent vision in both eyes, actually wound up tied for first with identical 5.5 points with Iranian Amir Rabbi Khorasgani, but took the gold through the tiebreaker for having played stronger players through the seven-round series.
Atty. Cheyzer Crystal Mendoza added the third gold in chess despite losing to Mongolia’s Khisigbayar Migjee in the last round of the women’s individual standard PI event with a final 5.5 points, the same output as Indonesia’s Yuni, who beat compatriot Lilis Herna Yulia in the other match. headtopics.com
Their accomplishments softened somewhat the setback suffered by the Nationals in the men’s PI event where they were dethroned in both the team and individual events by Indonesia following the setback of FIDE Master Sander Severino to veteran No. 1 Tirto in the final round.
A fourth gold was in the offing later in the day with Ernie Gawilan aiming to retain the men’s 100-meter backstroke S7 title at the HOC Aquatic Arena. “Actually we are still on target. Puwede pa siyang madagdagan,” stressed Infiesto with the first two rounds of the rapid event set to start Thursday afternoon, adding “the rapid game is one of our forte since we play it often back in our country.” headtopics.com
A winner of one gold, two silvers and one bronze in Jakarta five years ago, the chesser said he hoped to continue more to the country’s output with the rapid event coming up.