HANGZHOU - The Philippine para chessers struck a gold mine Saturday, capturing five out of a possible six in the rapid event to cap the country’s campaign on a victorious note for an all-time high of ninth in the overall medal standings on the last day of the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games here. Abetted by breaks plus the PH chessers’ gritty and united stand, they swept the men’s PI (Physically Impaired) and B2-B3 divisions while annexing the PI women’s individual mint courtesy of Atty.

The 42-year-old Davao City native’s golden triumph was aided by the draw between Iran’s Aski Kazemian, who was tied with Lopez with five points and a round left, and veteran Tirto of Indonesia in the last round. “Lopez would have lost on a tiebreak if Kazemian won, but somehow Tirto managed to draw the Iranian, paving the way for our player to win the gold,” national para chess head coach James Infiesto explained. “Masayang-masaya. Wala akong masabi.

Pinoy hataw ng 5 ginto sa APGHumakot pa ang national para athletes ng limang gintong medalya sa 4th Asian Para Games na pormal nang nagtapos kahapon sa Hangzhou, China. Read more ⮕

Chessers bag 5 more golds, boost Philippines to all-time best of 9th place in Asian Para GamesDefining the News Read more ⮕

– the Philippine carabao or the Chinese panda bear?The question we ask – is it the carabao poking the panda bear, or the other way around? Clearly, the two incidents prove who the “poker” is. Read more ⮕

Meet Grzegorz Nowak: New musical director of the Philippine Philharmonic OrchestraThis year, on the 39th concert season of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO), a new music director—in the person of seasoned Polish conductor Grzegorz Nowak—took over. If one is to judge by Nowak’s two latest engagements with the PPO, one can say the national orchestra has finally found a star conductor. Read more ⮕

Philippine aquatics community urged to foster cooperationThe Philippine aquatics community can now enjoy peace and harmony as the legality issues raised against the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI), headed by President Michael ‘Miko’ Vargas and Secretary-General Eric Buhain, have been resolved through recognition from the World Aquatics (WA) and the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC). Read more ⮕

Buhain calls for cooperation among Philippine aquatics communityThe Philippine aquatics community can now enjoy peace and harmony as the legality issues raised against the Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (PAI) headed by President Michael ‘Miko’ Vargas and Secretary-General Eric Buhain have been resolved through recognition from the World Aquatics (WA) and the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC). Read more ⮕