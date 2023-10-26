Chessers bag 3 golds, 2 silvers,2 bronzes in Asian Para Games

Veteran campaigner Menandro Redor and Cheyzer Mendoza (inset) delivered for the Philippines with a combined three chess golds in the Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

Veteran campaigner Menandro Redor emerged as the first double-gold medalist for Team Philippines by topping the Men’s Individual Standard VI-B2 and teaming up with NM Darry Bernardo and Arman Subaste in ruling the Men’s Standard VI-B2 of the chess competition held at Hangzhou Qi-Yuan (Zhili) here.Iran’s Rabbi Khorasgani Amir, who defeated Adji Hartono of Indonesia, took the silver, while Satrio Gayuh of Indonesia managed only a draw with Kishan Gangoli of India for the bronze medal.

Armand Subaste was the next best local chesser with four points after drawing Tajikistan’s Suhrob Hamdamov as the PH squad, which includes Darry Bernardo, finished with 9.5 points in clinching the team gold in the stint supported by the Philippine Sports Commission. headtopics.com

Mendoza earned a total of 5.5 points after a win over Rachel Sharon Ave of India late Wednesday. It was enough to preserve her golden trip to the podium even after losing to Mongolia’s Khishigbayar Mijgee in the 7th round.

Mendoza, however, took the mint with the winner-over-the-other rule after beating the top Indonesian in the previous rounds. Their golden finish in this stint, supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, somewhat softened the setback suffered by the nationals in the men’s PI event, where they were dethroned in both the team and individual events by Indonesia following the setback of FIDE Master Sander Severino to veteran no. 1 Tirto in the final round. headtopics.com

“We were actually eyeing six golds entering today’s round, but the strategy and the breaks didn’t go our way yesterday,” said national para chess coach James Infiesto. “Luckily, we won half our goals today.”

