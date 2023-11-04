Chef Tatung Opens Tindeli Cafe and Deli

Chef Tatung presents his Chicken Galantina. Top photo shows his take on fresh lumpia, the Lumpia Fresca, while bottom photo is the Chicken Salad Melt.MANILA, Philippines — Chef Myke ‘Tatung’ Sarthou has the Midas touch. Like King Midas in Greek mythology, anything he touches turns to gold. In Chef Tatung’s case, any undertaking that he gets into ends up to be a successful venture

. But while Midas’ golden touch turned out to be a curse, Chef Tatung’s has remained to be a blessing because he invests hard work, creativity, culinary talent and passion into every new project. Last October 26, the multi-talented chef officially opened his newest food concept — a tindahan and deli called Tindeli — at Gateway 2 Mall, Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City. While he had business partners for his other restaurants, this one is his own. Tindeli is actually a café and deli shop in one. The concept is still Pinoy, so the deli products that customers will find here are longganisa, tocino, tapa, local cheeses, smoked hamon, wood smoked bacon, and other Pinoy-inspired charcuterie items. Chef Tatung is also very proud of Tindeli’s Chicken Galantina, which is sold in whole chicken and in slices in a sandwich or rice meal. Considering how much Filipinos love chicken, the Chicken Galantina is expected to be one of Tindeli’s best-sellers.The newest cafe's range of Tindesal sandwiches are also expected to be favorite

