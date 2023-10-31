Charles Dantes, Author at Manila Standard

President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio led the nation in casting their vote in their respective polling places during yesterday’s Barangay and Sangguniang...The Philippines on Saturday abstained from voting on a United Nations resolution calling for an “immediate humanitarian truce” in Hamas-run Gaza, as it raised...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: Charles Dantes, Author at Manila StandardDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Manny Palmero, Author at Manila StandardDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: M. Standard, Author at Manila StandardDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: Rey E. Requejo, Author at Manila StandardDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Manila North, South cemeteries all set for UndasThe Manila North and Manila South cemeteries are ready for the expected large crowds this Undas.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: authorThe Manila Times is one of the leading national broadsheets in the Philippines. It is also one of the oldest, having been founded in 1898. author

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕