Charges of Terrorism Dismissed Against Human Rights Worker in the Philippines

The Laguna prosecutors have dismissed charges of terrorism and other criminal accusations against Hailey Pecayo, a 20-year-old human rights worker, and 15 others. The charges lacked sufficient evidence linking Pecayo and the other accused to their alleged involvement in a military encounter in Batangas.





Prosecutors dismiss complaints against human rights advocate accused of involvement in soldier ambushProsecutors from Santa Rosa Laguna have junked 5 criminal complaints against a 20-year-old human rights advocate and several others over their alleged involvement in an ambush of soldiers in Batangas. Prosecutors found “no sufficient evidence” to indict Hailey Jade Pecayo and several others accused of terrorism, attempted murder and violation of international humanitarian law.

