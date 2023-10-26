Chargers escape past Foxies for franchise-best start

Akari pulled through in a wild second set skirmish, dominated the third frame then scrambled again in the next to hack out a 21-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21 decision over a surprisingly tough Farm Fresh side in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino elims at the Ynares Center in Antipolo last night.

Regaining their composure, the Chargers broke away from another tight duel in the swing set and took it via a 10-point romp on an Erika Raagas kill then endured another furious endgame battle of power and poise in the fourth to hack out the victory and sustain the team’s best start since joining the league last year.

But with a 3-1 (win-loss) slate, that included reversals over the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers and the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, the Chargers suddenly found themselves trailing the unbeaten Creamline Cool Smashers (3-0) and the Petro Gazz Angels (2-0). headtopics.com

Dindin Manabat continued to provide the leadership and firepower for the Chargers and delivered 22 points, including 19 on attacks, and Brito drew three other double-digit outputs from Faith Nisperos (15 points, Sharma (14 points and Raagas (13 points) to underscore the team’s balanced offensive sock.

The Foxies also came into the match to fight, shocking the Chargers in the opening set behind the combo of Trisha Tubu, Kate Santiago, Rizza Cruz, Aprylle Tagsip and Jade Gentapa.

