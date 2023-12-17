Changing Priorities of Nations

The priorities of nations change from time to time. First, to adapt to changing conditions, and this means the domestic environment and geopolitical realities. Second, it is nearly impossible to be consumed with one permanent and overwhelming policy fixation because when leaders change, so do the priorities. During Deng Xiaoping's time in power, China placed a premium on achieving economic greatness, but quietly and under the radar.
But under Xi Jinping, it is to carry a big stick, speak not gently but loudly, and be a dominant player in global affairs, even going so low as to terrorize puny navies ill-equipped to protect their territorial waters and fishing grounds. Bullying those who can't offer real resistance. We all know this very well.The United States has all but forgotten the glorious, triumphal years of Pax Americana, and the world's oldest democracy is struggling to prevent the comeback of a dictator wannabe who has vowed to gut democratic institutions and dismantle nonpartisan civil servic
