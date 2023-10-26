Changes to investment ecosystem to boost investor confidence

The efforts to revamp the country’s investment ecosystem will raise investor confidence, address the private sector’s concerns and create a more enabling policy environment for rapid infrastructure project rollout, National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said.

“I am pleased to share that we have revamped the governing frameworks for high-impact Public-Private Partnerships, or PPPs, in the investment ecosystem,” Balisacan said during the 12th Arangkada Philippines Forum this week.

“The revised 2022 implementing rules and regulations of the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Law address various concerns from private-sector stakeholders regarding financial viability and implementation ambiguity,” he said. headtopics.com

Balisacan said the upcoming amendment to the BOT Law reflects the features of the revised IRR and will be a landmark piece of legislation for the Marcos Administration. It aims to harmonize all legal, policy, and regulatory frameworks in developing, implementing, and monitoring PPP projects, focusing on balancing public and private-sector objectives.

He said this reform complements other measures, such as the Investment Coordination Committee or ICC Guidelines for PPP projects and the 2023 Revised NEDA Joint Venture guidelines. These measures will ensure the full participation of private-sector partners in the joint construction and operation of infrastructure projects. headtopics.com

Balisacan said the Office of the President is finalizing the executive order (EO) on expediting the processing of documentary requirements for the infrastructure flagship projects (IFPs). The EO aims to simplify the requirements and clearances needed by implementing agencies for priority infrastructure projects.

Filipinos cheered by surviving radio dramasDefining the News Read more ⮕

Japan court to make landmark transgender decisionDefining the News Read more ⮕

Charles Dantes, Author at Manila StandardDefining the News Read more ⮕

Alphabet and Microsoft see earnings rise on AI-infused cloudDefining the News Read more ⮕

Canada agrees historic Indigenous child welfare settlementDefining the News Read more ⮕

Philippine ocean economy grew 21% in 2022Defining the News Read more ⮕